Life Is Really Good With Adesua Etomi (See Photos)

Nigerian Nollywood star Adesua Etomi who is also the wife of popular Nigerian singer Banky W looks dazzling in new photos.

Nollywood queen, Adesua Etomi recently released gorgeous photos of herself on social media. The newly wedded wife recently turned 30 year old and she stepped out for her every day activities, she made sure to flaunt her style and beauty for her fans to see.

If you don’t love her beauty, you will love her style but if you don’t love any of that certainly you will like her pose.



In the photos release you will ascertain that marriage life is really beaming well with her. It is only evident that only a woman in a happy marriage will let out such cute smiles.

She also gave out a word of wisdom to accompany the photos she wrote;

“Do you…the world will adjust!”

Recently her husband Banky W had to take permission from her before liking Tiwa Savage photo and she gave him the go ahead.