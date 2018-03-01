Entertainment, Sports

A long hug with a stranger just for a VVIP World Cup Trophy Ticket

A hug, some people consider it a therapy. Holding a hug for an extended time elevates the mood and can even create happiness. While some people are cool with hugs, others prefer to give signals so that their space is not invaded; and will normally settle for a handshake or a nod.

So how well do you cope with hugs? Can you hug a stranger? What about hugging a stranger for the longest period just for a VVIP World Cup Trophy Tour Ticket? I’m sure that will be loads of fun! LOL!

Here’s a video of individuals who are hugging strangers for the longest time just to get a VVIP World Cup Trophy Tour ticket to hang out in style with the original FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Would you hug 3 complete strangers on the streets of Lagos? What if there were free VVIP tickets to the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour up for grabs? Watch these excited fans try their luck at this hug-a-stranger challenge #ReadyFor #SeeTheTrophyNG

A post shared by Coca-Cola Nigeria (@cocacola_ng) on


