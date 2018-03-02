Love In The Air: Mercy Johnson Spotted In Loved-Up Position With Husband In Beautiful New Photo

Mercy Johnson-Okojie is a love-struck woman and her fans know that.

The Nollywood star actress has always been very fond of her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie and has, from time to time, showered praises on the man, blushing over his cuteness and loving nature.

Fans have concluded that theirs is a union made in heaven.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, who is also fond of posting pictures of herself and her husband posing together on Instagram, has released a new photo (seen above) of the two of them as they get loved-up.

She captioned the photo thus:

“When I got enough confidence,the stage was gone.

“When I was sure of losing,I won.

“When I needed people the most,they left me.

“When I learnt to dry my tears,I found a shoulder to cry on.

“When I mastered the skill of hating,Someone started loving me from the core of the heart.

“And while waiting for light for hours before I fell asleep,the sun came out….That’s Life

“No matter how you plan,you never know what life has planned for you.

“Success introduces you to the world but failure introduces the world to you.

“Always be Happy cus sometimes we loose hope and think it’s d end but God smiles from above and says “Sweetheart” relax, it’s just a Bend not the End……. By Sophia Loren

“I love it and thot to share”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria