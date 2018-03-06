Lovely Family Photos Of Billionaire Clergyman, Bishop David Oyedepo, His Wife And Children

Bishop David Oyedepo and his family members

Nigerian billionaire pastor, Bishop David Oyedepo who is the founder of Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota and Living Faith Church Worldwide A.K.A Winners Chapel has been spotted in a happy mood while posing for a photograph with his family members.

The photo was shared by his wife, Faith Oyedepo.

Oyedepo is also the owner of two prestigious Nigerian universities – Landmark and Covenant University. He is reportedly worth $150 million and ranked as richest pastor in Nigeria and Africa.

