Magu Is Going Nowhere – Osinbajo Speaks Out As Senate Insist On Magu’s Sack From EFCC

As the Senate continues to demand the sack and replacement of Ibrahim Magu, the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has said that the EFCC chairman is not going anywhere.

VP Osinbajo

While speaking when he hosted select media organisations, at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Thursday, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo said that the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is “going nowhere”.

Recall that the Nigerian Senate had earlier demanded the replacement of the chairman of the anti-graft body who failed its screening on two separate occasions, but the presidency has allowed Magu to carry on with his job.

According to TheCable, the VP today said Magu has not committed any offence, hence, he is going no where. “Magu is going nowhere. Seriously, what offence has this man committed?” he asked.

“I have known him personally right from the time of the very first chairman of the commission till now, he is a very dedicated, trustworthy gentleman. Don’t forget he is also the most senior official of the EFCC.”

Osibanjo said the executive would not be stampeded over the matter of the EFCC chairman.