Male Suicide Bomber Riding Bicycle Kills 3 Civilian JTF, Injures Others In Borno – Police Reveals

File photo

The Nigerian Police in Borno State, have confirmed that three members of the Civilian JTF were killed and 17 other persons injured in a bomb explosion in Maiduguri, the Borno Capital.

According to Daily Sun , a male suicide bomber, reportedly riding a bicycle, detonated explosives strapped to his body at Muna Datti area at about 8:30p.m, on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Joseph Kwaji made the revelation in a statement on Tuesday.

“Scene visited by EOD and patrol teams. The death and injured were evacuated to UMTH Maiduguri. Normalcy has been restored,” the PPRO said.

