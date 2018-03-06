News Feed

Male Suicide Bomber Riding Bicycle Kills 3 Civilian JTF, Injures Others In Borno – Police Reveals

 

The Nigerian Police in Borno State, have confirmed that three members of the Civilian JTF were killed and 17 other persons injured in a bomb explosion in Maiduguri, the Borno Capital.

According to Daily Sun, a male suicide bomber, reportedly riding a bicycle, detonated explosives strapped to his body at Muna Datti area at about 8:30p.m, on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Joseph Kwaji made the revelation in a statement on Tuesday.

“Scene visited by EOD and patrol teams. The death and injured were evacuated to UMTH Maiduguri. Normalcy has been restored,” the PPRO said.

