News Feed

Man Caught After Adding Rat Poison In His Parents Food To Kill Them

Food laced with rat poison

A court in Ingolstadt, Germany on Friday sentenced a farmer to nine and a half years in prison for attempting to kill his parents with rat poison.

The district court in Ingolstadt condemned the 53-year-old on Friday for two counts of attempted murder.

According to the judges, the man ordered the rat poison from China and mixed it into his elderly parents’ food at the end of 2016.

Doctors at University Hospital in Regensburg were able to save his now 77-year-old mother and 81-year-old father.

The man told the court he was not a poisoner.

He admitted he had ordered the poison from China over the internet but said he immediately threw it away.

The man suspected his sister committed the attack on his parents, leading the defence to request his acquittal.

The prosecution had called for twelve years in prison.

-dpa/NAN

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Graphic Photos: Man Goes Blind After Taking Antibiotics To Cure Staph Infection

Shock As Man Is Caught Red-handed Sleeping With His Own Daughter In Their Backyard

Man Forced Into An Arranged Marriage At 24 Shares How The Marriage Eventually Crashed

Church Member Flees As Pastor Is Caught Bathing Him Inside A Basket At Night (Photos/Video)

Why Blackface Was Not At My Show – Faze

Woman Gives Birth To A Baby With 4 Hands And 3 Legs In Kaduna… Here’s What She Said (Photos)

U.S Rapper, Rick Rock Hospitalized, Currently On Life Support

Too Bloody! Evil Father Attacks And Beats Son With Cutlass In Kaduna (Graphic Photos)

Hot Like Fire: Nollywood Stars, Ebube Nwagbo and Onyii Alex Serve Body Goals In Alluring Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *