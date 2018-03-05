News Feed

Man Caught On CCTV Stealing An iPhone From A Shop in Lagos Some Weeks Ago Finally Nabbed (Photo)

Timilehin Olaniyi

Men of the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria Police have successfully arrested a Nigerian man who was caught on camera stealing a phone from a shop in Computer Village, Ikeja Lagos 2 weeks ago.

He was arrested by police officers in Ogun state.

The event occurred on the 16th of February and he has been on the run ever since before finally being tracked to Ogun State by Rapid Response Squad (RRS)

Giving details about the criminal, RRS wrote: “His name is Timilehin Olaniyi and he is the phone thief whose CCTV footage of him stealing a phone (iPhone 8) at a shop in Computer Village went viral.” 

