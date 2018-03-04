Man City vs Chelsea: Victor Moses Fires Warning To Pep Guardiola’s Team Ahead Of Today’s Clash

Victor Moses

Ahead of Chelsea’s toughest domestic challenge yet against Manchester City, Super Eagles star, Victor Moses says the Chelsea players have the mental strength and the belief to finish in the top four this season.

The Blues travel to runaway league leaders, Manchester City aiming to replicate their success at the Etihad last season, and by doing so keep pace with those competing for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Moses is well aware how tough it will be in the North-West tomorrow but he insists we are capable of returning to London with a positive result.

‘It’s going to be an interesting game,’ Moses said. ‘I’m expecting it to be tight.

‘City are flying at the moment, but we have players who can win us games too. You never know what is going to happen. We need to stay hungry. We get a lot of chances in games so we have got to try and convert them.

‘At the moment we are just concentrating on ourselves. We have worked hard in training and we want to do the best we can and go out there and prove people wrong.’

The race for the top four is on with a quarter of the season to go. City are highly likely to win the title, and with Arsenal losing ground in sixth place, it looks like four will have to go into three and one of us, Tottenham, Liverpool or Manchester United will miss out on elite European competition next term.

‘Finishing in the top four is crucial,’ Moses admitted.

‘We’re a team that almost always finishes in the top four. We don’t want to finish fifth or sixth. We believe in the players we have got. We have got enough quality collectively and individually to do the business.

‘It’s not going to be easy. It’s about hard work and determination from all of us. There is a mental strength here. Fifth is not good enough but we still believe in ourselves.

‘It’s been a bit up and down this season, and it’s about how we react. We players need to pull ourselves together and make the manager and the fans and everyone at the club proud again.’

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria