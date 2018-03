This is the situation with these lovers who set out to go on a date at the Accra Mall. At the mall, the two who had dated for six years created a scene when the girlfriend proposed to his guy and things turn sour.

MandyNews.com has chanced on a viral video of a woman proposing to her man she has dated for six years.

However, the man rejected her proposal although there were several efforts by the woman and people around to get him to accept to marry her.

Watch the video below…

[embedded content]