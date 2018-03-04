Man Forced Into An Arranged Marriage At 24 Shares How The Marriage Eventually Crashed

A man has taken to the page of a popular Facebook group to share his story of how he was forced into an arranged marriage by his won parents because he was young and already making money.

According to him, his family believes that when a male child has a job and he’s earning money, no matter how little, then he’s ready for marriage. He added that it was an arranged marriage and he wasn’t given the opportunity to get to know the lady that was arranged for him.

Revealing further, the young man said that after marrying the lady, he tried to give himself time to love the lady but he never had a feeling for her. He summon courage and spoke to the woman he got married to about how he felt and she said she felt the same way.

It was gathered that the lady told him she also had someone she loved and wasn’t happy being married to him. They spoke about it and finally decided to go their separate ways.

Read his full story below as shared by THOA;

“I got married when I was 24 years. My family believes that when a male child has a job and he’s earning money no matter how little, then he’s ready for marriage. It was an arranged marriage, I wasn’t given the opportunity to get to know her.

“My parents said ‘She’s from a good family and that’s the most important thing’. We got married and I tried to love her but found it very difficult. She wasn’t my type of woman. I spoke to my parents about it but they wouldn’t hear of it, they said ‘Give it more time Yusuf’ and I did, yet the love didn’t come.

“I got the courage and spoke to the woman I got married to about how I felt and she said she felt the same way. She said she had someone she loved and wasn’t happy being married to me. We spoke about it and we finally decided to go our separate ways.

“There wasn’t much our families could do to keep us together, so they let us separate. She’s now married to the love of her life and she has 2 kids. I saw her last week and she looked very happy. I am yet to find someone though, but I know I will soon.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria