News Feed

Man Thoroughly Flogs Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side-chic In Lagos (Photo+Video)

 

A married Nigerian man who took his ‘young girlfriend’ out on a movie date at Filmhouse cinemas in Lekki, Lagos, got more than he bargained for after his wife showed up and created a scene.

According to an eye witness, the said wife trailed her husband and his alleged girlfriend to Filmhouse yesterday, March 3rd 2018.

On getting there, she approached her husband’s vehicle and told the girlfriend to wind down the window after which she gave her two heavy slaps, asking her to step out of the vehicle while shouting, ”He is a married man.”

Infuriated by his wife’s actions, the husband pulled out his belt and began flogging his wife with it. The wife ran back to her vehicle for safety and tried to drive out but her husband blocked her, asking her to return the SUV as he bought it for her.

LASTMA officials had to intervene to stop the husband from beating his wife further.

Watch the drama below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Family In Sorrow As Only Son Goes Missing… See Photos Of The Adorable Missing Kid

Billionaire Mogul, Femi Otedola Goes Night Clubbing With His Pretty Daughters, DJ Cuppy & Temi (Photos)

Shocking! Human Hand And Leg Found Inside A Giant Crocodile’s Belly After The Beast Was Killed (Photos)

Hold Buhari Responsible For Killing Of UN Workers – PDP Tells International Community

Man City vs Chelsea: Victor Moses Fires Warning To Pep Guardiola’s Team Ahead Of Today’s Clash

#BBNaija: Tobi Is A Piece Of Shit, I Hate His Presence Around Me – Cee-C Engages In Heated Argument

Drama As Catholic Archbishop Is Allegedly Attacked During Church Service In Owerri (Photos/Video)

Heartbreaking Story: How A Little Girl Was Chained For 4 Years, Tortured, Made To Brush Teeth With Stones

Woman Speaks On How She Rakes In Thousands By Selling Her chest Milk To Men

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *