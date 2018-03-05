Many Feared Dead As SARS And Youths Clash In Umunze Community In Anambra State (Photos)

Police car destroyed during the incident

Many lives have been reportedly lost after youths of Umunze community in Orumba South local government area of Anambra state, clashed with men of the State Anti-Robbery squad SARS, over the weekend.

According to LIB, trouble started on the evening of Saturday March 3rd when a hilux car belonging to the SARS parked in front of a popular relaxation spot known as guzoro and started embarrassing some of the customers that were having drinks.

The umunze youths prevented the SARS officers from arresting any arrest anyone from the said joint. The SARS officers reportedly got angry and allegedly opened fire on the youths, killing five persons on the spot.

The youths in turn pounced on the officers killing one of the SARS men and set their vehicle ablaze while the other SARS officers escaped from the scene.

