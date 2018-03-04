Meet Nigerian Man Who Is A 4 Guinness World Records Holder (Photos)

Adetunwase Adenle

Meet Adetunwase Adenle, the only Nigerian citizen who has achieved the unique feat of breaking four Guinness world records. The class room teacher and artist holds these Records in different categories.

His first record is: The World’s Largest Painting by Numbers This painting is as big as a football field. It measures about 63.5m x 49.3m and was painted by 350 volunteers. This painting represents the map of Nigeria.

His second record was Most Children Reading aloud with an Adult. It was done in commemoration of 2011 World Literacy Day. This second Guinness world Record was achieved with the support and cooperation of the then Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Mrs Adejoke Adefulire Orelope.

The highest number of children washing their hands at the same time was his Third Guinness Record. This was done to educate children on how to be clean at all times so as not to contact diseases. This third record was done in partnership with Unilever’s lifebuoy soap.

His fourth record is for the world’s biggest post office stamp painting which was used to celebrate Lagos at 50. Adetunwase Adenle worked with Lagos state government, some organisations and NGOs to make his records happen and also to make sure that the children that worked with him to make his paintings a success will benefit from his projects.

Currently this 4-time Guinness World recorder holders lives in Lagos. He said he will strive to break more records so as to touch the lives of people and also make his country Nigeria proud. He equally said he will continue to use his paintings to educate kids. According to him, he is delighted to be part of history.

