Meet The Bright UNIPORT Graduate Who Currently Drives Keke Napep For A Living (Photos)

Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede
This is Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, an intelligent University graduate who has taken to the streets to fend for himself.
Local reports show that the young man has decided to take the bull by the horn in order to fend for himself due to the rate of unemployment in the country by driving a ‘keke napep’.
Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede graduated with Second Class (upper division) from the department of Economics at the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.
The young man’s certificate
Being unable to get a job, the young man now drives a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep for a living.
The man’s story was shared by popular blogger, Laila on Twitter.
Below is what she tweeted.
