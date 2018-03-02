Meet The Bright UNIPORT Graduate Who Currently Drives Keke Napep For A Living (Photos)

Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede

This is Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, an intelligent University graduate who has taken to the streets to fend for himself.

Local reports show that the young man has decided to take the bull by the horn in order to fend for himself due to the rate of unemployment in the country by driving a ‘keke napep’.

Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede graduated with Second Class (upper division) from the department of Economics at the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.