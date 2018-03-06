Meet The Young Boy Whose Intestines Were Pulled Out Of His Body To Save His Life (Photos)

Harry Clarke, 13, from south London, was in the operating theatre for almost four hours

A 13-year-old boy had to have his intestines pulled out of his body through his belly button to remove magnetic balls he swallowed while using them as a fake ‘tongue piercing’.

Harry Clarke, 13, from south London, was in the operating theatre for almost four hours at King’s College Hospital after swallowing the balls.

He and his friend Laila Palmer were messing around with the magnets at school after Laila’s mother bought them on eBay.

The pair ended up in hospital beds next to each other at the hospital and both ended up needing surgery.

Laila’s surgery was first and they discovered the magnets in her small intestine. They made three incisions and eventually got them out.

But in Harry the magnets were stuck between his large and small intestine and the surgery was almost four hours long.

They could only get the magnets out by pulling his intestine through his belly button and searching for the small metal piece.

Both kids have been given a week off school. Harry was released from hospital on the Monday and is still in pain, while Laila, released on Sunday, has fared better.

Harry’s mother Samantha Brinklow, 34, of Streatham, said: ‘Leila was at school and she had swallowed them and had thought nothing of it.

‘But she then saw Harry in the corridor and he’d swallowed them too and was panicking as he’d spoken to me and I knew it could be dangerous.’