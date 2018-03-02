Entertainment

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton coordinate their outfit for the First Royal Foundation Forum

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will soon be sisters-in-law and they are already wearing coordinating styles to attend functions.

Both beautiful women appeared together earlier yesterday, Feb 28, at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum at the Aviva building in London and they looked like sisters.

They both wore blue dresses for the occasion. Markle wore a long Jason Wu, navy blue dress while the Duchess of Cambridge was clad in a light blue dress by one of her favorite maternity labels, Seraphine.

This marks the second occasion where the Duchess and her soon-to-be sister-in-law have donned similar ensembles. Both women wore tailored coats for Christmas church services at Sandringham this past December.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


