Entertainment, Gossip

Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle finally reveals her crush


Guess who is crushing over Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary? It is Michelle Gentry, the beautiful daughter of popular actress, Mercy Aigbe.

The teenage girl is really crushing on the super star Bollywood actor who is known as one of the characters in her favorite movie in World Series.

Gentry shared the picture of the actor and pleaded with the people to help her with his IG account which she eventually got and was very elated.

A lot of young kids like her have also got their own crush on various actors both locally and internationally.


