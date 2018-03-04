Mother Suspects Money Ritual As 3 Cousins Die In Accident After Birthday Party In Edo

Inset photo only used for illustrative purpose
The names of the dead cousins were given as Micheal Osula, Igie Edosomwan and Kelvin Idemudia. Already, there is confusion in the area over the mysterious and questionable manner of the deaths.
According to a report by NewTelegraph, the three brothers were said to have died on Sunday last week after the birthday ceremony held at Ogida quarters in Egor Local Government Area.
Edosomwan, who disclosed that her son was about to eat in the house when unidentified friend of his called him to join him to the birthday party, alleged money ritual in the ugly and dramatic incident. She also appealed to the police to thoroughly investigate the matter, adding that one of the suspects arrested in connection to the deaths had recently returned from Ghana.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, when contacted, said some suspects were being interrogated over the deaths.
