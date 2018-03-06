MR EAZI STRIKES A POSE WITH P DIDDY AT VANITY NIGHT, OSCARS’ AFTER PARTY

Popular afrobeat musician, Mr Eazi, has wonderful things going on for him this year already. Apart from his publicized, loving relationship with billionaire daughter and blogger, Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi seems to be making strong connections with international artists.



At the recent Vanity night, where lots of American celebrities attended in glamour, Mr Eazi chilled with award winning billionaire musician, P.Diddy, striking a friendly and familiar pose with him.

Recall that in April 2017, Mr Eazi’s

‘Skin Tight,’ a song was featured in a new advert by Ciroc. The song plays in the background whilst Diddy and his clique party in an unnamed nightclub.

As at then Diddy and Mr Eazi hadn’t really met. Now that they’ve met, who knows what collaborations or deals will follow.

