Mrs W! New Cute Photos Of Actress Adesua Etomi Is Giving Her Fans Positive Vibes

Popular Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, has taken to her Instagram page and released some gorgeous photos of herself on social media.

The ‘The Wedding Party’ screen star who recently clocked 30-year-old, stepped out for her day-to-day activities, and made sure to flaunt her style and beauty for her fans to see.

There are many things to love about Adesua, including her style and poise. It was all evident in her recently released photos in which she sent her fans all the love and light that make her shine brightly.

She also added a word of wisdom when she asked everyone to not be afraid to be the truest version of themselves. She said: “Do you…the world will adjust.”

