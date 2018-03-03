Entertainment, Gossip

My Wife Is The Best Cook! – Lovestruck Prince Odi Gushes Over Wife, Mercy Johnson

Things men do for love! Prince Odi is truly in love with his wife, he seizes every opportunity he has to praise her! On this occasion he crowns her the QUEEN OF ALL COOKS, after tasking some meal outside and not satisfied because it does not taste like the one his wife cooks! What a way to love! Congrats to the couple for making marriage look so beautiful!

He wrote:

That moment you taste something different from the normal, and then i complained. “Baby all meal mustn’t taste like mine” You just have to manage, says my wifey.
My wife is the best cook, she fixes all my meals. I love you so much @mercyjohnsonokojie .


Tags

You may also like

Wizkid Set To Perform With Beyonce and Eminem In California

Meet The Nigerian Man Who Holds Four Guinness World Records

Ankara Cloth Sold For N594,000 Abroad After The Release Of ‘Black Panther’ Movie (Photo)

Aneke Twins & Empress Njamah Look Beautiful As They Are Pictured Without Make Up

Beautiful Photos Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Lamidi’s Wife & Her Cute Twins

Nigerian lady begs Yahoo Boys to come “use & dump” her

Juliet Ibrahim stuns as she celebrates her birthday

It Is Normal For Men To Cheat But They Should Cheat Respectfully – Popular Actress

Dapchi schoolgirls are safe with my son — Mama Boko Haram (video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *