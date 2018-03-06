Nawa Ooo! BBNaija 2018: Nina Demands S3x From Miracle (Watch Video)

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina who was caught on camera having sexing with fellow housemate Miracle romantically demanded for another one from him.

In the video uploaded on BBNaija 2018 Twitter handle on Tuesday showed the two housemates talking about s*x.

Miracle started by saying, “I was calling so that I could kiss you. I really missed you right now.”

Nina said, “I want something from you.”

Miracle responded by saying, “You want food? As he leaned towards Nina, for a kiss, she (Nina) added, touching his face, “I want to make love,” they both laughed.

Watch the video below;

Source: Naijaloaded