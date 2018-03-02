Entertainment

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree gets p0rn offers and marriage proposals after n*de leak

Over the weekend, rapper/Love & Hip Hop star, Safaree Samuels broke the internet, leaving a lot of ladies in shock after his unclad photo and video surfaced online.

The 36-year-old, who is Nicki Minaj‘s ex-boyfriend, has since claimed his phone was hacked and his nudes were leaked illegally.

According to Hollywoodlife.com, the public’s response to his nudes also now includes offers to make x-rated movies and marriage proposals.

An insider who confirmed this, also revealed that he’s considering the offers to make P0*n films to pay his bills.

“He thinks everyone will forget about the pics soon,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com, “but if they open a few doors for him, then he is cool with that too. He has never considered doing P0*n until now. While his heart is in hip-hop, Safaree considers himself a businessman first and if the money is right, he is open to any opportunities that come his way.”

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


