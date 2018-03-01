Entertainment

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree recieves P0*n offers and marriage proposals after unclad leak

Last weekend, international rapper/Love & Hip Hop star, Safaree Samuels left the internet buzzing after leaving a lot of ladies in shock over his unclad photo and video which surfaced online.

The 36-year-old, who is Nicki Minaj‘s ex-boyfriend, has since claimed his phone was hacked and his nudes were leaked illegally.

According to Hollywoodlife.com, the public’s response to his nudes also now includes offers to make x-rated movies and even marriage proposals!

An insider who confirmed this, also revealed that he’s considering the offers to make P0*n films to pay his bills.

“He thinks everyone will forget about the pics soon,” a source close to him said to HollywoodLife.com.

“But if they open a few doors for him, then he is cool with that too.
He has never considered doing P0*n until now.
While his heart is in hip-hop, Safaree considers himself a businessman first and if the money is right, he is open to any opportunities that come his way.”

Source – Hollywoodlife


