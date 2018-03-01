Nigerian Actress, Anita Joseph Shares Teasing Photos To Mark New Month

Anita Joseph

Anita Joseph has given candid advice to her followers on Instagram with banging photos to match as the new month starts.

She put her charming curves on display in two pictures which she captioned:

“Happy Newmonth

This all natural,

plZ don’t compare this body with nickis



Mind ur Bizness

Focus on ur goals”

Her body has been compared to that of American musician, Nicki Minaj. Anita Joseph who recently returned to Nigeria has been busy with some projects.

