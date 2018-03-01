News Feed

Nigerian Actress, Anita Joseph Shares Teasing Photos To Mark New Month

 

Anita Joseph

Anita Joseph has given candid advice to her followers on Instagram with banging photos to match as the new month starts.

She put her charming curves on display in two pictures which she captioned:

“Happy Newmonth

This all natural,

plZ don’t compare this body with nickis

Mind ur Bizness

Focus on ur goals”

Her body has been compared to that of American musician, Nicki Minaj. Anita Joseph who recently returned to Nigeria has been busy with some projects.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

How Apostle Suleman Predicted Dapchi School Girls’ Kidnap By Boko Haram

Just Like A Queen: Beautiful Media Personality, Matheba Looking Incredible On A Boat (Photos)

What Late Night Feeding Does To Your Body – Dietician Reveals

Adorable Photos Of Serena Williams’ Daughter Who Just Turned Six Months

Lagos, Kano Govts Agree On Economic Partnership

Super Luis Suarez Is World’s Best Again!

Double Registration: Gov. Yahaya Bello Committed An Offence, He”ll Be Prosecuted – INEC

Meet The World’s Smallest Woman And Her Husband As They Pose For Photos

Checkout What Nigerians Are Saying About The Return Of Yusuf Buhari From Medical Trip In Germany

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *