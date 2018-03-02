Nigerian Actress Princess Pemu Rocks Eye-popping Swimsuit In Ghana (Photos)

Princess Pemu

These are alluring pictures of Nigerian actress Princess Pemu in a sassy shoot for a fashion campaign in Accra, Ghana.

Reports have it that the beautiful TV goddess make a huge mark at the event where she became the cynosure of all eyes.

Princess Pemu is a half Nigeria, half Italian actress and model plying her trade in West Africa. She is currently married and she is blessed with a baby girl. She came to limelight with her conspicous tattoos strategically drawn on her bodies.

She has been described as another controversial personality like Tonto Dikeh who shares a similar skin colour with her.

See more photos below:

