Nigerian Big Boy, Escobar Smith Surprises Wife With Brand New Infinity Car As Early Birthday Gift (Photos)

 

Escobar Smith and wife

Turkey-based Nigerian businessman, Kingsley Ekeoma, who is popularly called Escobar Smith, and known for splashing bundles of cash at social events, has gifted his beautiful wife, Vanessa, a luxury gift.

The lady who is set to turn a year older soon, got a brand new Infinity luxury car as an early birthday gift from her husband.

Escobar Smith posted the photos of his wife posing with the car gift and wrote: “Bday gift in advance to my dearest wife. Enjoy your Nunu biko. #MamaVanessa.”

 

See more photos below;

