Nigerian Comedian, Ushbebe Denies Having Beef With DJ Cuppy

Few days ago, The Nigerian popular comedian, Ushbebe shocked people by saying the popular female DJ, DJ Cuppy is a wack DJ.

However when the comedian was contacted about this comment, he said he only meant it as a joke but it was taken to another level.

He said:

“I didn’t crack a joke about DJ Cuppy alone; I cracked a joke about over seven people and some others seated in the hall. I don’t understand why people singled out the joke I made on DJ Cuppy. I also talked about Davido who is always dragging envelopes with entertainers despite coming from a rich background. I attacked Wizkid and Mercy Johnson too. It was a comedy show. When you just take two seconds from a long video and put it online, you are obviously looking for attention and controversies. Something led to that particular video scene online.”

Ushbebe mentioned that if same was said about him, he would not as well take it lightly. He however insisted that it was just a joke and since he had to make people laugh at his show, it was necessary to say something hilarious.

Source: Naijaloaded