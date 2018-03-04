Entertainment

Nigerian Comedian, Ushbebe Denies Having Beef With DJ Cuppy

Few days ago, The Nigerian popular comedian, Ushbebe shocked people by saying the popular female DJ, DJ Cuppy is a wack DJ.

However when the comedian was contacted about this comment, he said he only meant it as a joke but it was taken to another level.

He said:

“I didn’t crack a joke about DJ Cuppy alone; I cracked a joke about over seven people and some others seated in the hall.

I don’t understand why people singled out the joke I made on DJ Cuppy. I also talked about Davido who is always dragging envelopes with entertainers despite coming from a rich background.

I attacked Wizkid and Mercy Johnson too. It was a comedy show. When you just take two seconds from a long video and put it online, you are obviously looking for attention and controversies. Something led to that particular video scene online.”

Ushbebe mentioned that if same was said about him, he would not as well take it lightly. He however insisted that it was just a joke and since he had to make people laugh at his show, it was necessary to say something hilarious.

Source: Naijaloaded


You may also like

Popular Nollywood Actor, Okon Reveals What He Saw For The First Time In His Life When He Was In Germany

My Boyfriend Doesn’t Complain When I Flaunt My Bum Bum – Popular Nollywood Actress Slam Haters

Popular Veteran Singer, Sir Shina Peter Claims He’s Bigger Than His Video Director Son, Clarence Peters

DJ Neptune Gifts Out Agbada He Wore For #BBNaija Party To Twitter User Who Asked For It | Photos

Wizkid Shares Enviable Photos Of His 3 Month Old Baby, Zion

#BBNaija2018: Leo Reveals Why Tobi & Cee-C Always Fight (See Why)

#BBNaija2018: Why I Hate Tobi’s Presence Around Me – Cee-C

Nigerian Rapper 2Shotz Now Works As A Photographer In The US

Davido Reacts To Video Of Him Falling While Trying To Climb A Stage In Rwanda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *