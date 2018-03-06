Nigerian Dishes: Vegetable Sauce and Boiled Plantain

This is just simply yummy and healthy. We are sure one look at this, all you can think of right now is how to get this down your salivating throat. The good thing is, the veggies are gradually coming back after a short break due to dry season. For lovers of greens, this would be a perfect breakfast or lunch or dinner. Let’s run through how you can make this at home this week!

What you need for the sauce

Fresh tomatoes

Fresh pepper

Onions

Stock cubes

Assorted meat (liver, kidney, intestine, tripe, etc.)

Roasted fish

Pumpkin

Crayfish.

Vegetable oil.

Salt to taste

How to start

Wash and slice the tomatoes, pepper, onions and set them aside in a plate.

Wash the fluted pumpkin and slice to tiny bit. In Nigeria, women who sell pumpkin leaves in the market slice them but be sure to wash them before you slice.

Parboil the meat with two stockcubes, beef seasoning spice, sliced onions, allow to simmer for 5 minutes, add a cup of water and cook for more 30 minutes. Add half teaspoon of salt and cook till the meat softens (this should take extra 10 minutes).

Cooking proper

Set your cooking pot on heat, add veg oil, allow to heat before adding the sliced tomato,pepper and onions. Allow to fry and dry for the next 10-15 minutes, remember to stir occasionally to avoid burning.

Then add the cooked meat, stock cubes, roasted fish, salt to taste, crayfish and stir, allow to simmer on low heat for 3 minutes. Add the leaves (vegetables), stir properly and taste for salt.

Allow to simmer on low heat for 3-4 minutes and there you go, your vegetable sauce is ready to go down with your boiled plantain or rice or yam, or potato fries.