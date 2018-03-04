Entertainment

Nigerian Former Singer, KAS Reveals Shocking Reason He Left Music To Become A Pastor

Popular Nigerian musician, Kas, quit the music industry in the latter part of 2017 to become a pastor. 

This shocked so many of his fans, but the Fimile crooner has come out to explain why decided to become a man of God.

The singer however described himself as a prostitute while explaining how he transited from the music making craft to the altar.

“Yes, I’m receiving the anointing from the Holy Spirit, real talk, it’s no joke. I don’t know when people will believe I’m saying the truth. The thing is when you have been called people find it hard to believe. I’m an ashawo musician, I’m not an afro-beat artiste; I always say it that I’m an ashawo musician”, he said.
Kas then mentioned that abandoning music to become a pastor was as a result of a covenant he made with God during childhood.
“When I was 7-years old I made a covenant with God that if He can make me a popular musician, in return I will serve Him. God did his part and I became a popular musician but in return I was running.
Six pastors at six different times told me that I’m supposed to be a pastor.
After a while my mom told me that if God really called me He would reveal Himself to me in a dream. It was like a joke but God later revealed Himself to me and I saw everything from the beginning of the ministry to what it would end up being”, he said.

