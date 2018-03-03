Gossip, Lifestyle

Nigerian lady begs Yahoo Boys to come “use & dump” her


A Nigerian Lady has taken to her Facebook wall to call on “Yahoo Boys” to come use and dump her..

The Nigerian Lady who seems single, questioned why the “big boys” on her list have refused to summon up courage to ask her out, as she doesn’t mind been “used and dumped”.

She shared on her wall with the caption: “So, there is no yahoo boy on my list that can use & dump me?”, she wrote.

This is coming after we brought you reports of a beautiful young sultry model, identified as Precious, who is causing confusion with her backside on social media.

Roman Goddess might have caused quite a stir, but she is married now and obviously off the market, so it is fair to say that Precious with the melanin popping is the new sensation.

See more of her stunning photos below;


