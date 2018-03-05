Nigerian Lady Recounts How She Survived Fatal Accident Where Her Bus Fell Off A Bridge. (Photos)



A young Nigerian lady with username, Queen Ike on Facebook took to her page to recount how she was saved her a fatal accident a week before her birthday.

Ike, who shared the story on her birthday said she was on her way to Kaduna for a church program with four other people when the incident occurred.

She narrated how her bus driver in a bid to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming trailer, swerved off from the bridge, making them plunge into a river.

How they survived the fall, remains miraculous to Ike and she has God to thank for that.

Her story reads,

”Hmmmm………..Can’t believe I am actually saying Happy Birthday to me. I OWE GOD EVERYTHING. Apparently, the devil had planned to make me rest in peace before this day but how I got out of it, I can’t tell.

I have never been in a near death situation soo much as I did last Sunday, just 1 week before my birthday.

Guys, on my way to Kaduna with four other people for a church programme, we were all busy making corrections on the flyer that we had to share at the venue, next thing we heard was tires screeching and our car swerving from left to right. Infront of us was a trailer who had left his lane, swerved into ours and destabilized our driver who then tried to dodge a head on collision.

At that point, our car after many turns, leaped off the bridge and dropped from the top of that bridge down to the river…………..All the while, we were all screaming and MY GOD, that fall was like eternity cause we had no idea where or what we were falling into……..The scariest part was the impact, can’t even explain it……….but GUESS WHAT? Five of us all came out alive. Did I mention we had a generator filled with fuel in the boot of the car? I mean we fell from there, inside the river, see the height!!

The trailer driver even had to go report himself to the police thinking he had killed people, according to him, he didn’t see us coming. Even road safety, when they were informed said they were just coming to pack dead bodies, people who came down to help couldn’t believe we were all safe.

We were told that severally has accidents occurred at that same spot with cars falling into that particular river and for all the times, either the car or the people inside the car disappears, then some of the bodies will be found in far away river Niger or none of them will come out alive.

What happened was nothing short of a miracle, none of our bones were broken, just few stitches and bruises. How we survived, I don’t know. Honestly, there is soo much to say but I can only say THANK YOU JESUS.

To my totally awesome family, amazing friends and colleagues that God has blessed me with, I say may my God continue to enrich you the more. (And you see how this life works, just few days after this happened, I didn’t even tell anyone except few friends and family, but somehow, people I haven’t spoken with in a long time started reaching out to me just to know how I was doing, that touched me. I think we should always learn to work with our instincts, when your heart says, call this person or talk to that person, please do, cause you don’t know the battle the person is fighting at that point and how far your concern will go to help him/her, even without knowing it).

So on this day, I’ve never been more grateful, I AM ALIVE.

I love this woman I’ve become; I’ve seen God break protocols for her and bless her with favour and grace. Today I’ll always celebrate her and I want you all to join me and thank this God. HAPPY BLESSED BIRTHDAY TO ME.