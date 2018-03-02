News Feed

Nigerian Man Reportedly Marries 15-Year-Old Indian Girl (Photos)

The Nigerian man and his India bride at the marriage ceremony

A Nigerian man reportedly in his 60s has tied the knot in a low-key fashion to a 15-year-old Indian girl.

According to an Indian news platform, @RepublicofIndia, the wedding took place in Karnataka, a state in South western region of India. It was further revealed that the girl who is a Muslim came from the Karnataka coastal family.

“That’s d women’s freedom in Peaceful community. This young girl is married off/sold out to a Nigerian .. scene from Karnataka coastal family. God save her..”

However, many have condemned the marriage on Twitter.

@samee102 wrote: “Why God save her ? Her Allah is there to take care of her. For this peaceful community woman is an entity, a tradable entity from generations. They are not doing something new, just following the footsteps of their forefathers.”

 

@alicejeph added: “Look at his eyes,he knows he is doing something wrong.On behalf of all Nigerians, we reject that old moron/pervert. 😷😷😷😷😷.”

@Prashanthbmw said: “If you couldn’t feed them why do u need half a dozen kids? I couldn’t see her with that old age so called person! Shameful to u r community.”

