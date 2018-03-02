Nigerian model/video vixen calls out Tekno for rejecting her due to her being dark skinned

A Nigerian model and video vixen has taken to

social media to call out Nigerian musician Tekno for allegedly refusing to work with her because of her dark skin.



In her post on social media, she revealed that he rejected her from being the main model for his #yourlovethevideo shoot and rather opted for another model who had a lighter skin tone than her to do the closeup shots with him.

Read her post in the link below;

I had the worst experience today as a darkskin model, I woke up at 4am, got to Oregun on the mainland at 8am, and waited for the director @paul_gambit whom i respect a lot. Anyways to cut the story short, after all my stress, Tekno arrived on set, it was time to shoot with him. Tekno refused to use me as the main model for his #yourlovethevideo shoot cause i’m dark skin. Later he settled for me doing the full shots so a light skin model can do the closeup shots with him. But i walked out on him and his set. Dark skin women are beautiful and precious, we don’t settle for less and we don’t get to be an option, we are the option. Black girls please love your skin and never feel bad about rejection, If a Tekno rejects you, Look up to a Wizkid, Wizkid inspires me everyday to love my skin with his videos and how much he appreciates black women…

