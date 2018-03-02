Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd March

 

Punch

Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday joined all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christians in Nigeria and many parts of the world in congratulating the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch  Adeboye, on his 76th birthday.

Vanguard

Private companies coming back to Nigeria – Buhari

Elated over Nigeria’s exit from crippling recession, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that foreign private companies were coming back to Nigeria

The Sun

FG targets zero food import –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration was already targeting a regime of self-sufficiency in food production and consumption.

Thisday

PDP Hails N’Assembly Decision to Probe Dapchi Abduction

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the National Assembly for its swift response to its appeal to open an independent, full-scale legislative investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Daily Times

Insecurity: Tension in Niger community, as herdsmen influx rises

Tension continues to rise in Azzza Community of Lapai Local Government of Niger state following the influx of herdsmen, as farmers and herders clash in Benue and Nasarawa states

Guardian

Restructure now before it is too late, Atiku warns

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has again called on the government to take the restructuring of the nation more seriously in the interest of Nigerians.

Daily Trust

APC chieftain asks Buhari to dissolve cabinet

A chieftain of the APC in Osun State, Chief Jackson Lekan Ojo, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reshuffle his cabinet to gain the confidence of Nigerians.

Tribune

Oyo passes N271.7bn as 2018 budget

The Oyo House of Assembly, on Thursday, passed the 2018 Appropriation bill of N271,731,742,260.31 into law.

Leadership

Lagos, Kano Sign MoU For Economic Development.

The Lagos and Kano State governments yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore investment opportunities aimed at creating jobs and facilitating growth and development.

The Nation

$500m: ‘Why Fayemi disagreed with House on Ajaokuta Steel’

Fresh facts emerged yesterday that Minister of Mines and Steel Development Kayode Fayemi disagreed with the House of Representatives over alleged plans by some lawmakers to inject $500 million into the ministry’s budget for Ajaokuta Steel Complex.


Tags

You may also like

NigeriaPresslog partners University of Sussex to launch #ThroughTheClutter, a pioneering media resource

Be Honest: Do you think taxpayers money was used for Yusuf Buhari’s treatment abroad and are you pissed???

Buzzing Today: Yusuf Buhari, Fix our health system, bring back Dapchi girls, Nigerians react

Wizkid Adopts a Goat: 10 Top Hilarious Reactions From Nigerians

Advice Column: Should I Do it to help my parents with the rent?

2019 Presidency: 8 Things You Should Know About the Latest Man to Declare Ambition

Today’s Question: What do you think of Wizkid Getting Himself a Goat as a pet?

Photo of the Day: Whose Wife is This?

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: March 1st

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *