Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd March

Punch

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday joined all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christians in Nigeria and many parts of the world in congratulating the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 76th birthday.

Vanguard

Elated over Nigeria’s exit from crippling recession, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that foreign private companies were coming back to Nigeria

The Sun

FG targets zero food import –Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration was already targeting a regime of self-sufficiency in food production and consumption.

Thisday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the National Assembly for its swift response to its appeal to open an independent, full-scale legislative investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Daily Times

Tension continues to rise in Azzza Community of Lapai Local Government of Niger state following the influx of herdsmen, as farmers and herders clash in Benue and Nasarawa states

Guardian

Daily Trust

A chieftain of the APC in Osun State, Chief Jackson Lekan Ojo, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reshuffle his cabinet to gain the confidence of Nigerians.

Tribune

The Oyo House of Assembly, on Thursday, passed the 2018 Appropriation bill of N271,731,742,260.31 into law.

Leadership

The Lagos and Kano State governments yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore investment opportunities aimed at creating jobs and facilitating growth and development.

The Nation

$500m: ‘Why Fayemi disagreed with House on Ajaokuta Steel’ Fresh facts emerged yesterday that Minister of Mines and Steel Development Kayode Fayemi disagreed with the House of Representatives over alleged plans by some lawmakers to inject $500 million into the ministry’s budget for Ajaokuta Steel Complex.