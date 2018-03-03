Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd March

Daily Times

In an effort to make”a passionate call for an end to the mindless killing and the rescue of the Dapchi school girls”, the archbishop of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), Most Rev. Musa Panti Filibus,PhD described the abduction of the school girls as a collective shame to all Nigerians.

Vanguard

Mr Rasak Fadipe, the Director, Lagos State Fire Service on Saturday said that the state recorded 1, 273 fire calls in 2017.

Punch

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr Garba Umar, has asked those in possession of illegal firearms in the state to surrender them to the police within 21 days or be arrested.

Thisday

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described the attack and killing of humanitarian workers in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday night by Boko Haram as Godless, brutish, an act that would only hasten the group’s destructive end.

The Sun

Wole Balogun, Ado-EkitiTeachers in Ekiti State, under the aegis of Positive Minds Club (PMC) for Ekiti teachers, have hailed the House of Representatives for passing a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, over his refusal to attend the House sectoral debate on the steel sector to find solutions to the troubled Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

Guardian

The Police Command in Taraba has confirmed that five people were killed and several others injured in fresh attacks on Fulani communities by suspected Mambilla militia in Sardauna local government area of the state

Tribune

Ahead of Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections this year and the 2019 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) is proposing a budget of N14.82 billion for the current year (2018).

Leadership

A lady, Augustine Loveth who went to a popular night club to hustle for male clients has landed in trouble after she was dislodged by her rival, Miss Motanrayo Fatai in a Night Club in Lagos.