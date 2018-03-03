Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd March

Daily Times
#Dapchi School girls: Is a collective shame to every Nigerian-LCCN Archbishop
Vanguard
Lagos recorded 1, 273 fire calls in 2017, says Fire Service boss
Punch
Police ask vigilance groups, others to surrender arms
The Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr Garba Umar, has asked those in possession of illegal firearms in the state to surrender them to the police within 21 days or be arrested.
Thisday
Buhari, Saraki, UN, EU Condemn Killing of 3 Aid Workers in Borno State
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described the attack and killing of humanitarian workers in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday night by Boko Haram as Godless, brutish, an act that would only hasten the group’s destructive end.
The Sun
Ekiti teachers hail Reps’ vote of no confidence on Fayemi
Wole Balogun, Ado-EkitiTeachers in Ekiti State, under the aegis of Positive Minds Club (PMC) for Ekiti teachers, have hailed the House of Representatives for passing a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, over his refusal to attend the House sectoral debate on the steel sector to find solutions to the troubled Ajaokuta Steel Plant.
Guardian
Police confirms 5 dead in fresh Mambilla Plateau attacks
The Police Command in Taraba has confirmed that five people were killed and several others injured in fresh attacks on Fulani communities by suspected Mambilla militia in Sardauna local government area of the state
Tribune
APC budgets N15 billion for conventions, 2018 Osun, Ekiti elections
Ahead of Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections this year and the 2019 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) is proposing a budget of N14.82 billion for the current year (2018).
Leadership
Lady Slices Rival’s Eye With Razor Blade Over Client