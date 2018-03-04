Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th March

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has seized the passport of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, after grilling her for several hours on Wednesday.

Chief Guy Ikokwu, the President of PNF and member, Southern Leaders/Middle Belt Forum, in this piece, analyses the report of the APC Committee on True Federalism.

Ex-military officer and acclaimed mastermind of the April 21, 1990 abortive coup, Col Tony Nyiam (retd) x-rays the malfunctioning security system and lapses that have not only made the Boko Haram insurgency a tough nut to crack but also easy for them to freely …

ThisDay

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje married off one of his daughters, Fatima, to Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s son, Idris, saturday in Kano in a grand ceremony, which took place at the Kano Central mosque. Daily Times N4.6bn Fraud: We believe transactions on Fani Kayode’s account are lawful A prosecution witness, Mrs. Shedlis Gana, in the ongoing trial of the former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday told a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos that she did not know if money deposited and withdrawn from the account of the former Minister, are for and from unlawful act. Daily Trust

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that so far it has not received any evidence of underage voting in the local government election held in Kano last month.

Tribune

MEMBERS of the Boko Haram sect that have sent thousands to their untimely graves are ready to surrender, founder of the Complete Care Aid Foundation, Aisha Wakil, has said.

Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communications and two-time gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State shares his thoughts and aspirations…