Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th March

Punch

EFCC seizes Stella Oduah’s passport over alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has seized the passport of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, after grilling her for several hours on Wednesday.

Vanguard

Why it is dangerous to delay Nigeria’s restructuring till 2019 or beyond —Guy Ikokwu

Chief Guy Ikokwu, the President of PNF and member, Southern Leaders/Middle Belt Forum, in this piece, analyses the report of the APC Committee on True Federalism.

Guardian

Fashola promises speedy completion of Sagamu-Ore-Ofosu highway

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, has assured Nigerians that the ongoing reconstruction of the Ajebandele-Sagamu section of the Benin-Ore-Ofosu highway would soon be completed.

The Sun

Dapchi Girls: How Abduction Was Made Easy – Col Tony Nyiam, Retd

Ex-military officer and acclaimed mastermind of the April 21, 1990 abortive coup, Col Tony Nyiam  (retd) x-rays the malfunctioning security system and lapses that have not only made the Boko Haram insurgency a tough nut to crack but also easy for them to freely …

ThisDay

Buhari, 22 Govs Honour Ganduje, Ajimobi at Children’s Wedding

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje married off one of his daughters, Fatima, to Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s son, Idris, saturday in Kano in a grand ceremony, which took place at the Kano Central mosque.

Daily Times

N4.6bn Fraud: We believe transactions on Fani Kayode’s account are lawful

A prosecution witness, Mrs. Shedlis Gana, in the ongoing trial of the former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday told a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos that she did not know if money deposited and withdrawn from the account of the former Minister, are for and from unlawful act.

Daily Trust

Kano LG poll: No evidence of underage voting so far, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission  (INEC) has said that so far it has not received any evidence of underage voting in the local government election held in Kano last month.

Tribune

Dapchi girls: Abductors want to surrender ―Aisha Wakil

MEMBERS of the Boko Haram sect that have sent thousands to their untimely graves are ready to surrender, founder of the Complete Care Aid Foundation, Aisha Wakil, has said.

Leadership

Presidency: PMB Remains Only Transparent Individual – Shittu

Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communications and two-time gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State shares his thoughts and aspirations…

The Nation

2019: PDP plots to unify opposition parties against APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged as the arrowhead of a plot to coalesce all opposition parties and groups for the purpose of dislodging the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in next year’s elections.


