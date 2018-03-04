Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th March

Punch
EFCC seizes Stella Oduah’s passport over alleged fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has seized the passport of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, after grilling her for several hours on Wednesday.
Vanguard
Why it is dangerous to delay Nigeria’s restructuring till 2019 or beyond —Guy Ikokwu
Chief Guy Ikokwu, the President of PNF and member, Southern Leaders/Middle Belt Forum, in this piece, analyses the report of the APC Committee on True Federalism.
Guardian
The Sun
Dapchi Girls: How Abduction Was Made Easy – Col Tony Nyiam, Retd
Ex-military officer and acclaimed mastermind of the April 21, 1990 abortive coup, Col Tony Nyiam (retd) x-rays the malfunctioning security system and lapses that have not only made the Boko Haram insurgency a tough nut to crack but also easy for them to freely …
ThisDay
Buhari, 22 Govs Honour Ganduje, Ajimobi at Children’s Wedding
Kano LG poll: No evidence of underage voting so far, says INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that so far it has not received any evidence of underage voting in the local government election held in Kano last month.
Tribune
Dapchi girls: Abductors want to surrender ―Aisha Wakil
MEMBERS of the Boko Haram sect that have sent thousands to their untimely graves are ready to surrender, founder of the Complete Care Aid Foundation, Aisha Wakil, has said.
The Nation
2019: PDP plots to unify opposition parties against APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged as the arrowhead of a plot to coalesce all opposition parties and groups for the purpose of dislodging the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in next year’s elections.