Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th March

Punch

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has absolved President Muhammadu Buhari of allegations of nepotism being levelled against him.

Vanguard

ENUGU—A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Anike Nwoga, has filed a suit challenging the bill passed by the National Assembly, NASS, changing the sequence of the 2019 elections as proposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Sun

As Nigeria prepares for the 2019 general election, the United States says it’s major priority now is to see a peaceful transition, as the country occupies a strategic position in Africa.

Thisday

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is the only rallying point for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Times

#2019: Choice of Presidential candidate tears PDP apart

Obasanjo, govs root for Dankwabo *Secondus, in Secret talks with Makarafi, Atiku The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is passing through political furnace following intense pressure from aspirants for the exalted office of the Presidency come 2019.

Guardian

Daily Trust

A former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi on Sunday said he didn’t vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections as claimed by Alhaji Asari Dokubo.

Leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart for Accra, Ghana to attend the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebrations holding at the Independence Square on Tuesday, March 6.

Tribune

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

The Nation

Ajimobi’s ‘third term’ story is misunderstood parable, says Olubadan The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has said the story credited to him on Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s “third term” was largely misunderstood.