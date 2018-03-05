Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th March

Punch

Osinbajo defends Buhari, says nepotism allegations unfounded

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has absolved President Muhammadu Buhari of allegations of nepotism being levelled against him.

Vanguard

APC chieftain sues NASS over election re-ordering 

ENUGU—A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Anike Nwoga, has filed a suit challenging the bill passed by the National Assembly, NASS, changing the sequence of the 2019 elections as proposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Sun

Nigeria’s 2019 general election attracts US attention

As Nigeria prepares for the 2019 general election, the United States says it’s major priority now is to see a peaceful transition, as the country occupies a strategic position in Africa.

Thisday

Buhari, the Only Glue Holding APC, Says Shehu Sani

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district,  Shehu Sani, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is the only rallying point for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Times

#2019: Choice of Presidential candidate tears PDP apart

Obasanjo, govs root for Dankwabo *Secondus, in Secret talks with Makarafi, Atiku The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is passing through political furnace following intense pressure from aspirants for the exalted office of the Presidency come 2019.

Guardian

Oil subsidy may return as cross-border losses hit N774m daily

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is worried about the proliferation of fuel stations in communities at the nation’s borders which has led to an unprecedented smuggling of petrol to neighboring countries. This has made it difficult to sanitise the supply and distribution matrix in the country.

Daily Trust

Makarfi: I didn’t vote APC in 2015

A former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi on Sunday said he didn’t vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections as claimed by Alhaji Asari Dokubo.

Leadership

PMB Attends Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart for Accra, Ghana to attend the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebrations holding at the Independence Square on Tuesday, March 6. 

Tribune

PDP rejoices with Obasanjo at 81

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

The Nation

Ajimobi’s ‘third term’ story is misunderstood parable, says Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has said the story credited to him on Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s “third term” was largely misunderstood.

 


Tags

You may also like

Today’s Question: Would you vote Dino Melaye for president in 2019???

Be Honest: Apart From Petr Cech, Who Else Do You Think Should Retire NOW???

Today’s Question: Was Buhari Wrong To Have Gone To Kano For a Wedding???

SundayBest: 10 Smashing Styles For a Perfect Church Service

Dapchi Girls: Enraged Nigerians Throw Jabs at Buhari For Partying in Kano(Top Reactions)

Buzzing Today: Fiorentina captain Davide Astori has Died

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th March

Manchester City Vs Chelsea; All the Juice

Let’s Predict: Mancity vs Chelsea, Win or Draw???

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *