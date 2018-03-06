Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th March

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Mohammadu Buhari’s plan to visit Benue, Taraba and other states where marauders killed scores of Nigerians as ‎campaign strategy ahead of the 2019 general elections.

President George Weah of Liberia yesterday declared that Nigeria’s Super Eagles were not only going to Russia to represent Nigeria but the entire continent of Africa.

Daily Times

Ayodele Fayose, kiti State Governor, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Taraba and planned visit to Benue, Zamfara, Yobe and Rivers states as an afterthought.

This Day

Despite the heavy presence of security agencies, suspected herdsmen Monday evening attacked Omosu village in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, killing at least 10 persons, while many others sustained critical injuries.

The Sun

Government Girls Science and Technical College, located at the outskirts of Dapchi, a serene town east of Yobe State was the hope of many children in the area.

The Punch

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has smashed a syndicate that specialises in diverting funds from the account of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Vanguard

Charge any Fulani man with AK-47 to court – Buhari

The President said this in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital during a visit to the state to commiserate with people that lost loved ones in the wake of violence that engulfed the area recently.