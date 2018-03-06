Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th March

The Nation
Buhari: why I don’t rush to visit violence-hit areas
The President told critics of his delayed visit to trouble spots yesterday that he has his way of monitoring developments instead of “rushing” to crises spots and “making noise”.
Leadership
Obaseki Swears-In Newly Elected Council Chairmen
Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has sworn-in the newly elected local government chairmen for the 18 local government areas of the state, charging them on prudent management of resources.
Tribune
Pay Super Eagles early for good performance —President Weah
Newly inaugurated President of Liberia and former World Footballer of the Year, George Weah, has advised the federal government to ensure that Super Eagles are paid all their entitlements early to enable them to do well at next summer’s World Cup in Russia.
Daily Trust
Buhari’s planned visit to Benue, others a campaign strategy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Mohammadu Buhari’s plan to visit Benue, Taraba and other states where marauders killed scores of Nigerians as campaign strategy ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Guardian
Weah visits Buhari, wants Eagles to prepare well for World Cup
President George Weah of Liberia yesterday declared that Nigeria’s Super Eagles were not only going to Russia to represent Nigeria but the entire continent of Africa.
Daily Times
Buhari’s visit to Taraba, Benue, an afterthought, says Fayose
Ayodele Fayose, kiti State Governor, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Taraba and planned visit to Benue, Zamfara, Yobe and Rivers states as an afterthought.
This Day
Despite Heavy Security Presence, Herdsmen Continue Killing Spree in Benue
Despite the heavy presence of security agencies, suspected herdsmen Monday evening attacked Omosu village in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, killing at least 10 persons, while many others sustained critical injuries.
The Sun
We won’t return to Dapchi school
Government Girls Science and Technical College, located at the outskirts of Dapchi, a serene town east of Yobe State was the hope of many children in the area.
The Punch
N36m snake: EFCC arrests JAMB official’s accomplices
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has smashed a syndicate that specialises in diverting funds from the account of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.
Vanguard
Charge any Fulani man with AK-47 to court – Buhari
The President said this in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital during a visit to the state to commiserate with people that lost loved ones in the wake of violence that engulfed the area recently.