Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th March

The Nation

Buhari: why I don’t rush to visit violence-hit areas

The President told critics of his delayed visit to trouble spots yesterday that he has his way of monitoring developments instead of “rushing” to crises spots and “making noise”.

Leadership

Obaseki Swears-In Newly Elected Council Chairmen

Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has sworn-in the newly elected local government chairmen for the 18 local government areas of the state, charging them on prudent management of resources.

Tribune

Pay Super Eagles early for good performance —President Weah

Newly inaugurated President of Liberia and former World Footballer of the Year, George Weah, has advised the federal government to ensure that Super Eagles are paid all their entitlements early to enable them to do well at next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Daily Trust

Buhari’s planned visit to Benue, others a campaign strategy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Mohammadu Buhari’s   plan to visit Benue, Taraba and other states where marauders killed scores of Nigerians as ‎campaign strategy ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Guardian

Weah visits Buhari, wants Eagles to prepare well for World Cup

President George Weah of Liberia yesterday declared that Nigeria’s Super Eagles were not only going to Russia to represent Nigeria but the entire continent of Africa.

Daily Times

Buhari’s visit to Taraba, Benue, an afterthought, says Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, kiti State Governor, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Taraba and planned visit to Benue, Zamfara, Yobe and Rivers states as an afterthought.

This Day

Despite Heavy Security Presence, Herdsmen Continue Killing Spree in Benue

Despite the heavy presence of security agencies, suspected herdsmen Monday evening attacked Omosu village in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, killing at least 10 persons, while many others sustained critical injuries.

The Sun

We won’t return to Dapchi school

Government Girls Science and Technical College, located at the outskirts of Dapchi, a serene town east of Yobe State was the hope of many children in the area.

The Punch

N36m snake: EFCC arrests JAMB official’s accomplices

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has smashed a syndicate that specialises in diverting funds from the account of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Vanguard

Charge any Fulani man with AK-47 to court – Buhari 

The President said this  in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital during a visit to  the state to commiserate with people that lost loved ones in the wake of violence that engulfed the area recently.


Tags

You may also like

The Trophy arrives tomorrow: ABJ, Lasgidi, are you “Ready For?

How are you turning up for the World Cup Trophy?

Advice Column: My Boyfriend Beats Me and Strip Me unclad

Today’s Question: Buhari says he doesn’t have to go out to the field before taking action against killings – Do you agree???

Be Honest: Buhari says even their worst enemy can attest to the fact his government has done well in the area of security – Do you agree???

Buzzing Today: BBNaija; Mito, Bambam, Tolex, Ceelo

Nigerian Dishes: Vegetable Sauce and Boiled Plantain

9 Ankara Style Inspiration For Mr & Mrs

Nigerians Blast Ortom For Saying Buhari Owns Nigeria – 8 Epic Reactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *