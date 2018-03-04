Nigerian Rapper 2Shotz Now Works As A Photographer In The US

Nigerian veteran rapper, William Iroha also known as 2shotz has been off the radar for some time. The rapper who relocated to the United States of America some years back now works as a photographer and filmmaker in the US.

A peek on the rapper’s Instagram page indicates that the he had taken lessons in cinematography and now runs a film making business.

2Shotz who was in the news sometimes around 2016, for alleged battering of his estranged wife in the US. Precious Jones had reported the rapper to authorities for assault and news went round that he was evicted from his Texas home.

The rapper was even at the time accused of cheating on his wife with a white woman. The woman alleged that she discovered a s*x tape on his laptop involving the rapper and a white woman.

The rapper literally went into oblivion after the incident and nothing was heard of him until recently that he was spotted on locations across the country shooting films and covering events. According to his Bio on Instagram, the rapper runs film making outfit called ‘Studio High Definition’.

2Shotz was also alleged to have dated former Big Brother Africa contestant, Beverly Osu. The union was reported to have been characterized by series of beating and assault as alleged by the model. However the rapper denied ever laying his hands on her, claiming she was trying to bring him down.

According to him, they were no longer with each other and he believed they ought to go their separate ways and move on from the relationship that didn’t work. She didn’t have to come out to make false claims just to get the pity of the people

In his words:

“I wonder why some people find it hard to move on after a broken relationship. There are so many things to do with your life rather than trying to bring other people down”

2Shotz seems to be doing well now with his newly found profession

Source: Naijaloaded