Nigerian Singer Chidinma Rocks Seductive Transparent Outfit (Photo)

 

Chidinma

Chidinma has boldly expressed herself in a transparent cloth which has given her fans a sneak peak of her cleavage.

The light-skinned and brief music act has been romantically linked with a father of two, Flavour Nabia but it appears the duo have grown apart in recent times.

Chidinma Ekile (born 2 May 1991), popularly known by her stage name Chidinma, is a also a songwriter. In 2010, she rose to stardom after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa.

Following the release of the music video for her “Emi Ni Baller” single, she became the first female musician to peak at number 1 on the MTV Base Official Naija Top 10 chart.

