Nigerian Singer, Davido donates $5000 to Rwandan Music Students

The trending artiste of the moment, Davido, who is currently touring the world for his 30Billion Concert, has donated a sum of $5,000 to students of a music school in Rwanda.

The artiste who is currently in Rwanda where he held the country’s edition of the #30BillionConcert Africa yesterday, could be seen performing live for the students and then promising them free tickets to his show that was to come up later on that day.

The video of Davido performing was shared on his twitter page and the students were seen in a highly elated mood as the artiste sang his hits songs, while they chorused along.

As I always say “ WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS “

Visited a music school in Rwanda today , the beautiful bright spirit of the people I met there motivated me to donate to their future !

The 30Billion Concert kicked off in December last year in Nigeria. The show was sponsored by popular soft drink Pepsi and it saw the reunion of Davido and Wizkid who had been his long term rival in the industry.

The show was reportedly a successful one that the artiste announced that he made N500million at the show. The entire social media went agog at the news and some even reported that it was not possible for the artiste to have made so much from just a single night show.



However, popular comedian, Ali Baba came to his defence when he mentioned that some people had contacted him and asked if it was possible to make such a huge amount of money in a day. The veteran comedian said it was possible and even possible to make more.

Davido announced some few days later that he had purchased a brand new Bentley car, which was reported to be worth about N80million.

In Febraury, the 30Billion Concert was moved to the United Kingdom where Davido toured about 5 cities before proceeding to Africa for the Africa version of the concert.

It all looks like the year 2018 will be a bigger year for the FIA crooner.