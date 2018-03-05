Nigerian Singer, Seyi Shay Teases Her Fans With Seductive Photos

Seyi Shay

Seyi Shay has shared seductive photos online which have left her almost one million followers drooling.

The ‘Bia’ crooner has started the year on a good note with her songs enjoying constant rotations on radio stations.

Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, professionally known by her stage name Seyi Shay, is a Nigerian-based is also a songwriter. She wrote and produced three songs for the soundtrack to Konami’s video game, Crime Life: Gang Wars.

The single lady is 32 years old and was born in Tottenham, London, United Kingdom

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria