Politics, Trending

Nigerians Blast Ortom For Saying Buhari Owns Nigeria – 8 Epic Reactions


Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase said that president Muhammad Buhari is the father of the nation and he can visit any state of the federation anytime he wishes. When asked if the government is happy with the visit and their expectations, Terver said, “I don’t have anything to say beyond that. “The president is the owner of the country and he can visit any part of the country anytime he so wish.” Nigerians lambasted the Governor for the statement saying Buhari is a servant not a owner. Here are 8 responses from Nigerians below:


You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th March

Seeing Is Believing: We Can Bring The Trophy Home

Christian Karembeu, FIFA World Cup winner to arrive Nigeria

2 days to take a selfie with the authentic FIFA World Cup Trophy

It’s Time for You to #VoteYourSay

5 Things Happening in Nigeria Today

Advice Column: He Only Comes to Me For s*x

Be Honest: Which of these Celebrities Nailed the Nigerian Police Officer Look???

Photo of the Day: When Your Moin-moin Has Healing Powers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *