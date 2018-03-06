News Feed

Nigerians React Over Billboards Erected To Welcome Yusuf Buhari After Treatment From Abroad (Photos)

Some photos have emerged on social media revealing how some Nigerians erected billboards in Abuja metropolis to welcome President Buhari’s son, Yusuf after his return from medical treatment in Germany.
 

Buhari welcoming his son, Yusuf

TORI News had reported last Thursday that Nigeria’s First Son, Yusuf Buhari, who left Nigeria for Germany over a broken arm on January 12, 2018, returned to Abuja after spending weeks in Germany receiving medical treatment.

Yusuf had spent some time at Cedarest Hospital in Abuja after he was injured in a power bike accident in Gwanripa neighborhood in Abuja while drag racing with a friend, Bashir Gwandu.

Some photos which have emerged on social media reveal how some persons or groups who were happy about the return of Nigeria’s first son, appreciated him by erecting billboards in Abuja metropolis to welcome him in their own way.

The picture of the billboards was shared online with many Nigerians speaking against them and those that erected them, as some have condemned it as an unnecessary act carried out by sycophants.

See it all below;

