Nigerians react after Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat, & Buys It A Gold Chain (Photos)

The photo of Wizkid’s new pet generated mixed reactions among his fans, with many surprised that their favourite star got himself a goat and proud to flaunt it.

The singer shared a photo of a goat he just got on Twitter and captioned it “Welcome to da family. Help me with names…”

Welcome to da family. Help me with names…🌹❤️ pic.twitter.com/eUPJOfTzfr — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) February 28, 2018

Expectedly, the photo generated mixed reactions among Wizkid’s fans on Twitter, with many surprised that of all the pets in the world, it’s a goat the singer thought to own.

See of the reactions below:

Wizkid how many millions will your goat help you swallow? 😂😂 — 🎈 Kemi 🇳🇬 (@chrishellelaye) February 28, 2018

You must be joking right? pic.twitter.com/h3qs6hCwBj — Kvng Kay (@Unc_Kay) February 28, 2018

WizGoat — Ahmed S B (@Ahmedsaleem) February 28, 2018

Bobo kilo fè fi èwuré sè — OBAILUKAN BOMIC (@robot147) February 28, 2018

source: Twitter