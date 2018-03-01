Entertainment

Nigerians react after Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat, & Buys It A Gold Chain (Photos)

The photo of Wizkid’s new pet generated mixed reactions among his fans, with many surprised that their favourite star got himself a goat and proud to flaunt it.

The singer shared a photo of a goat he just got on Twitter and captioned it “Welcome to da family. Help me with names…”

Expectedly, the photo generated mixed reactions among Wizkid’s fans on Twitter, with many surprised that of all the pets in the world, it’s a goat the singer thought to own.

See of the reactions below:

source: Twitter


