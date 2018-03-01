Nigerians react after Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat, & Buys It A Gold Chain (Photos)

The photo of Wizkid’s new pet generated mixed reactions among his fans, with many surprised that their favourite star got himself a goat and proud to flaunt it.
The singer shared a photo of a goat he just got on Twitter and captioned it “Welcome to da family. Help me with names…”
https://twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/968921746408640518
Expectedly, the photo generated mixed reactions among Wizkid’s fans on Twitter, with many surprised that of all the pets in the world, it’s a goat the singer thought to own.
See of the reactions below:
#Nkan_Nbe pic.twitter.com/e6JB2Y6gIv
— DREYLEXYLHARD (@Dreylexylhard) February 28, 2018
Bobo kilo fè fi èwuré sè
— OBAILUKAN BOMIC (@robot147) February 28, 2018
WizGoat
— Ahmed S B (@Ahmedsaleem) February 28, 2018
You must be joking right? pic.twitter.com/h3qs6hCwBj
— Kvng Kay (@Unc_Kay) February 28, 2018
https://twitter.com/chrishellelaye/status/968944098769096706
Source – Gistreel