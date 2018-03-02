NigeriaPresslog partners University of Sussex to launch #ThroughTheClutter, a pioneering media resource

Nigeria’s leading news and press release distribution platform, NigeriaPresslog today launched its debut media resource titled, ‘Through the Clutter: How to Get Free Media Publicity in Nigeria’.

Supported by the University of Sussex, United Kingdom, the media resource is the definitive guide for brands aiming to promote best-in-class media-friendly content and engagement. It is useful for students, small businesses, tech startups, communication professionals, and international brands with an eye on Africa – highlighting best practices to gain media access with no marketing budget.

“The resource is a result of my years of experience working at the intersection of media and enterprise,” said Isime Esene who led on project concept and development. “It aggregates the thoughts and ideas of leading influencers in the Nigerian media space to create a body of knowledge that is immensely useful to anyone with interest in leveraging quality content and interpersonal engagement to amplify their brand message.”

According to Tosin Adebisi, senior international officer, Africa and the Middle East, University of Sussex, the resource will go a long way in challenging widely held narratives about the media in Nigeria.

“This is a game-changing resource for navigating Nigeria’s media space,” Adebisi said. “It is the first time young industry professionals are coming together to share practical tips aimed at empowering individuals, start-ups, and companies – local and foreign – in their drive to get media attention. The University of Sussex is delighted to support this fantastic initiative.”

Contributors to the media resource include Osagie Alonge, editor-in-chief of PulseNG; ‘Tosin Ajibade, founder of Olorisupergal and convener of the New Media Conference; Kolapo Olapoju, editor of TheCable Lifestyle; Ayodeji Rotinwa, BudgIT fellow and columnist with ThisDay Newspapers; Eromo Egbejule, multiple award-winning freelance journalist, and others.

The NigeriaPresslog media resource is available for download at www.nigeriapresslog.com/throughtheclutter. Follow the official handle @nigeriapresslog and hashtag #ThroughTheClutter on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About NigeriaPresslog :

NigeriaPresslog is a news and press release distribution platform showcasing brands to digitally connected audiences.

About University of Sussex :

The University of Sussex is a top 20 research-intensive UK university located in Brighton and Hove.

Transformative education, developing talent, and equipping its graduates with lifelong skills for the world of work is central to its values.

Ranked 1st in the world for Development Studies and top 50 for Business and Economics as well as Media and Communications, University of Sussex is truly global and with an excellent international reputation.