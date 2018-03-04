Entertainment

No Man Should Make You Feel Like He’s Doing You A Favour By Marrying You – Nathaniel Bassey

Convener of the Halleluyah Challenge and Olowogogboro crooner, Nathaniel Bassey has shared on Twitter some marital advise for women.

The Gospel singer advised that no woman should allow any man make her feel like he is doing her a favour by marrying her. According to him, women are the ones who do men a favour by marrying them.

Read his tweets below;

“My dear sisters, No man should make you feel they are doing you a Favour marrying you. Actually it is the other way round, as the bible says a Man finds FAVOUR when He finds a wife. However, this shouldn’t make you arrogant. But rather carry yourself with grace and humility.”

“The man who finds a wife finds a treasure, and he receives favor from the Lord.” Proverbs 18:22 NLT. Hence, you don’t make the treasure feel you are doing her a Favour. You are actually the one who should feel a deeper sense of gratitude to God..”

“Men who have found a wife that brings Favour would understand this. And I can attest to this. I’m not just speaking theory. Hence you won’t Acts like you are doing her a Favour marrying her. This understand makes you treasure her more.”

A follower on Twitter, however, disagreed with him tweeting;

The scripture is “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor FROM THE LORD”. Dear sir, respectfully I think this is wrongful interpretation of Scripture. The man finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord! The scripture is Proverbs 18:22.

Nathaniel Bassey however stood by his tweet saying;

“Thanks Prof. I still stand by what I shared.”

Source: Naijaloaded


You may also like

DAVIDO AND EMMANUELLA NOMINATED FOR 2018 NICKELODEON KID’S CHOICE AWARDS

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: IFU ENNADA SAYS SHE ISN’T s*x STARVED

Full Video: Davido falls off stage in Rwanda but he recovers like a ‘Big Boy’ to kill the show

‘I don’t think Whitney Houston died from drugs’ – Ex-husband, Bobby Brown

Photos: Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tboss stuns in ravishing bikini Photoshoot

DJ Cuppy rents an entire cinema to watch ‘Black Panther’ with her boo Asa Asika in Dubai (Photos)

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, goes clubbing with his daughters in Dubai (photo)

Photos: Atiku Abubakar queues up to buy ticket to watch Black Panther at the cinema in Abuja

MTO claims Rick Ross was rushed to hospital after suffering from acute exhaustion after all night 3-some with str!ppers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *