No Man Should Make You Feel Like He’s Doing You A Favour By Marrying You – Nathaniel Bassey

Convener of the Halleluyah Challenge and Olowogogboro crooner, Nathaniel Bassey has shared on Twitter some marital advise for women.

The Gospel singer advised that no woman should allow any man make her feel like he is doing her a favour by marrying her. According to him, women are the ones who do men a favour by marrying them.

Read his tweets below;

“My dear sisters, No man should make you feel they are doing you a Favour marrying you. Actually it is the other way round, as the bible says a Man finds FAVOUR when He finds a wife. However, this shouldn’t make you arrogant. But rather carry yourself with grace and humility.”

“The man who finds a wife finds a treasure, and he receives favor from the Lord.” Proverbs 18:22 NLT. Hence, you don’t make the treasure feel you are doing her a Favour. You are actually the one who should feel a deeper sense of gratitude to God..”

“Men who have found a wife that brings Favour would understand this. And I can attest to this. I’m not just speaking theory. Hence you won’t Acts like you are doing her a Favour marrying her. This understand makes you treasure her more.”

A follower on Twitter, however, disagreed with him tweeting;

The scripture is “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor FROM THE LORD”. Dear sir, respectfully I think this is wrongful interpretation of Scripture. The man finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord! The scripture is Proverbs 18:22.

Nathaniel Bassey however stood by his tweet saying;

“Thanks Prof. I still stand by what I shared.”

Source: Naijaloaded